Dan Grigore: „Arhitectura Catedralei miroase cam mult a Ceaușescu”

Dan Grigore: „Arhitectura Catedralei miroase cam mult a Ceaușescu”
Dan Grigore: „Arhitectura Catedralei miroase cam mult a Ceaușescu”

Dan Grigore: „Arhitectura Catedralei miroase cam mult a Ceaușescu”

Unul din marii pianiști români, Dan Grigore, consideră că Biserica Ortodoxă Română se îndepărtează din ce în ce mai mult de preceptele biblice iar Catedrala Mântuirii Neamului e asemănătoare construcțiilor din epoca dictaturii ceaușiste.

Aseară la întrunirea GDS, pianistul Dan Grigore s-a exprimat extrem de dur la adresa construcției Catedralei Neamului comparând stilul megalomanic al acestei construcții cu cel al fostului dictator .​

Catedrala Mântuirii Neamului,Bucharest 25 november 2018
Catedrala Mântuirii Neamului,Bucharest 25 november 2018
Catedrala Mântuirii Neamului,Bucharest 25 november 2018

Catedrala are 115 metri lungime și peste 70 de metri înălțime, fiind cea mai mare constructie ortodoxă și a treia din Europa

